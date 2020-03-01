Weird Waves Season 2: Glacier Surfing (Alaska) | Surf | VANS
The Weird Waves Crew wanted to start off season 2 with a bang. They may have taken the idea a little too literally by travelling to Alaska to potentially ride a wave made from falling ice, which makes a deafening crack with each piece of a glacier that breaks off to form a wave… no biggie. In this episode, they also check out what the locals on the Turnagain Arm are calling, ‘America’s longest wave.’ – Enjoy!