Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - kelly green
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – kelly green
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - royal blue
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – royal blue
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women’s Premium Hoodie - bordeaux
Tonic Logo – Women’s Premium Hoodie – bordeaux
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women's T-Shirt - dark purple
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt – dark purple
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women's T-Shirt - red
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt – red
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - sky
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – sky
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves - heather navy
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves – heather navy
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella - navy
Tonic Logo – Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella – navy
Colours
Free Shipping
More Products

The Weird Waves Crew wanted to start off season 2 with a bang. They may have taken the idea a little too literally by travelling to Alaska to potentially ride a wave made from falling ice, which makes a deafening crack with each piece of a glacier that breaks off to form a wave… no biggie. In this episode, they also check out what the locals on the Turnagain Arm are calling, ‘America’s longest wave.’ – Enjoy!

Sun 1st Mar, 2020 @ 3:30 pm

We Recommend

Weird Waves Season 2: Gaso-Line (Portugal) | Surf | VANS
Weird Waves Season 2: Gaso-Line (Portugal) | Surf | VANS
188,804 views
Takuma 1600 & Fanatic 6-3 Sky
Takuma 1600 & Fanatic 6-3 Sky
88 views
Reliving Kai And Chumbo's Young Bulls Performance At Praia Do Norte, Nazaré | Sessions
Reliving Kai And Chumbo's Young Bulls Performance At Praia Do Norte, Nazaré | Sessions
86,081 views
WING: SURFIN FEELINGS
WING: SURFIN FEELINGS
2,060 views
Mind Blowing Point break perfection with @midgetmagic
Mind Blowing Point break perfection with @midgetmagic
22,096 views
TAKUMA EFOIL - FLY ABOVE THE WATER by RED FPV
TAKUMA EFOIL - FLY ABOVE THE WATER by RED FPV
1,882 views

Comments

Vans