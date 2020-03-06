Jay Davies And Harry Bryant Score Cyclone Waves In The Unlikeliest Corner Of Australia | Taking Off
Broome, in the far north of Western Australia, is closer to Indonesia than its state capital of Perth. This country town is known for many things, from indigenous art, culture and heritage to pearl farming and Cable Beach, a glistening ribbon of sand famed for its spectacular sunset camel rides. Broome is also notorious for deadly jellyfish and crocodiles, so unsurprisingly, surfing has never been high on the list of must-do things for any visitor to Broome. But Aussie journeymen Jay Davies and Harry Bryant decided to roll the dice on a rare cyclone swell — the results were, umm, interesting.