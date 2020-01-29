Manera – Welcome Fred David
Fred David joins the MANERA crew! He is world bodysurfing champion and the standard he has achieved in the sport needs no further proof. Fred David is passionate about the ocean, the natural world and his adventurous lifestyle. He makes the most of his twofold ability as an athlete and a lifeguard by being Justine Dupont’s “best partner in crime”.
Calm is his greatest asset in situations where risk goes off the scale! If everything were that easy, it would be less notable. Fred needs tough and demanding conditions to have a bit of fun.
#StayPositive