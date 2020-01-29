Tonic Logo - Men’s Premium Hoodie - red
Tonic Logo – Men’s Premium Hoodie – red
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women's Organic T-Shirt - dark red
Tonic Logo – Women’s Organic T-Shirt – dark red
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella - navy
Tonic Logo – Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella – navy
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - red
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – red
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves - heather mint
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves – heather mint
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella - black
Tonic Logo – Unisex Organic Hoodie by Stanley & Stella – black
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - diva blue
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – diva blue
Colours
Free Shipping
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - kelly green
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – kelly green
Colours
Free Shipping
More Products

Fred David joins the MANERA crew! He is world bodysurfing champion and the standard he has achieved in the sport needs no further proof. Fred David is passionate about the ocean, the natural world and his adventurous lifestyle. He makes the most of his twofold ability as an athlete and a lifeguard by being Justine Dupont’s “best partner in crime”.

Calm is his greatest asset in situations where risk goes off the scale! If everything were that easy, it would be less notable. Fred needs tough and demanding conditions to have a bit of fun.

#StayPositive

Wed 29th Jan, 2020 @ 12:30 pm

We Recommend

Manera - WELCOME JUSTINE DUPONT
Manera - WELCOME JUSTINE DUPONT
109 views
Who needs a middle fin anyways?
Who needs a middle fin anyways?
29 views
MANERA - WELCOME BRENDON GIBBENS
MANERA - WELCOME BRENDON GIBBENS
194 views
F-ONE | WE ARE ONE
F-ONE | WE ARE ONE
28,489 views
Surf foiling Bono / Seven Ghosts wave Remi Quique
Surf foiling Bono / Seven Ghosts wave Remi Quique
5,163 views
Paul Serin - Stay A fighter - Episode 5
Paul Serin - Stay A fighter - Episode 5
2,140 views

Featured in this Post

Manera
Manera
15,537

Comments

Manera