More Products

Surfer Matt Poole takes part in The Waterman: an all-round ocean-based competition in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

At Teahupo’o, one of the craziest waves in the surfing community, The Waterman Tahiti Tour is THE standard against which all other “waterman” competitions are measured. Stand up paddle (SUP), open water swimming, prone paddleboard, body surf and lifesaving highlight the versatility and endurance of the athletes. Each year, they train to be able to meet the different challenges and exceed their limits. The Waterman Tahiti Tour is a championship measured in points amassed over five stages.

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020 @ 3:30 pm

Comments

Red Bull Tahiti