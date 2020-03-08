Tonic Logo - Women's T-Shirt - ruby red
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt – ruby red
Colours
Tonic Logo - Men's Organic T-Shirt - black
Tonic Logo – Men’s Organic T-Shirt – black
Colours
Tonic Logo - Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves - mustard yellow
Tonic Logo – Women’s T-Shirt with rolled up sleeves – mustard yellow
Colours
Tonic Logo - Men's T-Shirt - yellow
Tonic Logo – Men’s T-Shirt – yellow
Colours
Tonic Logo - Women's Organic T-Shirt - neon pink
Tonic Logo – Women’s Organic T-Shirt – neon pink
Colours
Tonic Logo - Women’s Premium Hoodie - heather grey
Tonic Logo – Women’s Premium Hoodie – heather grey
Colours
Tonic Logo - Men's Organic T-Shirt - peacock-blue
Tonic Logo – Men’s Organic T-Shirt – peacock-blue
Colours
Tonic Logo - Women’s Premium Hoodie - crystal pink
Tonic Logo – Women’s Premium Hoodie – crystal pink
Colours
More Products

Moving at a speed where your mind slows things down to gain control… In early 2020 Laird Hamilton, Terry Chung, Luca Padua and Benny Ferris were out with top surfers across the globe in Nazare Portugal to surf waves that come about rarely, if ever. After extensive experimentation with setups and technique, this group was going to go after the breaks in Nazare differently, on surf foils that allow for an unreal speed on the water and an entirely new experience—documented by Patrick Weiland, on custom classic foils engineered by the team at Lift Foils.

Sun 8th Mar, 2020 @ 6:30 pm

We Recommend

Reliving Kai And Chumbo's Young Bulls Performance At Praia Do Norte, Nazaré | Sessions
Reliving Kai And Chumbo's Young Bulls Performance At Praia Do Norte, Nazaré | Sessions
86,081 views
Kai Lenny, Lucas Chianca and Justine Dupont Win 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge
Kai Lenny, Lucas Chianca and Justine Dupont Win 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge
11
Big wave surfing 14 January 2020 Nazaré delivers again! Part 3: Kai Lenny on the Loose!
Big wave surfing 14 January 2020 Nazaré delivers again! Part 3: Kai Lenny on the Loose!
1,591 views
Efoil Ride in St. Thomas with VI Foils
Efoil Ride in St. Thomas with VI Foils
3,534 views
E-FOIL TOWING A JET SKI
E-FOIL TOWING A JET SKI
55 views
Travis Rice Rides His Lift eFoil Through Ice
Travis Rice Rides His Lift eFoil Through Ice
1,838 views

Featured in this Post

Laird Hamilton
Laird Hamilton

United States

285,550

Comments

Benny Ferris Laird Hamilton Lift Foils Luca Padua Nazare Terry Chung