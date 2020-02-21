Manera – WELCOME TO THE SURF TEAM
MANERA was founded so that demanding people can make the most of the time they spend on the water, without getting cold or feeling uncomfortable. They’re passionate about having fun on the ocean. They practice every watersport with just as much enthusiasm, and they’ve naturally chosen to join forces with ambassadors in all fields.
They support simple individuals that share our values: They follow their path and thrive in an alternative style.
Meet their new surfing team, right here!
#STAY SALTY