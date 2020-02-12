Kai, Chumbo And An Elite Crew Of Surfers Team Up To Train For Surviving Huge Surf
This is crazy! While there’s nothing they can do on land that ultimately compares to handling a wipeout on a 50-foot + wave at Jaws or Nazaré, big wave surfers are increasingly finding new, creative ways to get as close as possible to the harrowing experience. Join Kai Lenny, Lucas Chumbo, Ian Walsh, Justine Dupont, and other elite Red Bull surfers for a truly unique training mission in Hawaii.