Kai Lenny, Lucas Chianca and Justine Dupont Win 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge
The 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge ran in massive waves and provided non-stop action for six hours straight, showcasing the best big wave riders in the world at the unique arena of Praia do Norte, in Portugal. Watch the extended highlights of the event that crowned Kai Lenny, Lucas Chianca, and Justine Dupont.
Massive crowds came to witness the event, and the safety teams efforts were paramount in keeping everyone safe in the line-up.
2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge | Results Team Champions:
Team Young Bulls – Kai Lenny (HAW) / Lucas Chianca (BRA)
Men’s Wave of the Day: Kai Lenny (HAW)
Women’s Wave of the Day: Justine Dupont (FRA)
Commitment Award: Water Safety Team