When a massive swell showed up in the forecast, just in time for the World Surf League’s Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, all eyes were on team Young Bulls — Hawaii’s Kai Lenny and Brazil’s Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca. The duo did not disappoint, putting on a show in huge Praia do Norte that won’t soon be forgotten. Fellow Red Bull team riders Justine Dupont, Andrew Cotton and Pedro “Scooby” Vianna also scored some historic Nazaré peaks.

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020 @ 3:30 pm

Featured in this Post

Kai Lenny
Kai Lenny

United States

209,180
Manera
Manera
15,579

Comments

Andrew Cotton Justine Dupont Kai Lenny Manera Nazare Red Bull