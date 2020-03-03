Reliving Kai And Chumbo’s Young Bulls Performance At Praia Do Norte, Nazaré | Sessions
When a massive swell showed up in the forecast, just in time for the World Surf League’s Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, all eyes were on team Young Bulls — Hawaii’s Kai Lenny and Brazil’s Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca. The duo did not disappoint, putting on a show in huge Praia do Norte that won’t soon be forgotten. Fellow Red Bull team riders Justine Dupont, Andrew Cotton and Pedro “Scooby” Vianna also scored some historic Nazaré peaks.